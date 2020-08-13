Progress continues at new Crew SC stadium

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The new Columbus Crew SC stadium is well underway and construction is moving along smoothly. The $300 million project near the Arena District is set to open in July of 2021.

Construction crews broke ground on the stadium almost a year ago. Steel beams are now up and Brian Mooney with Turner Construction says progress is being made every single day.

Mooney says that the canopy will be a unique and “awesome” feature of the stadium. That canopy is next on the list to begin installation.



















“It holds the noise in, so from a fan environment this place will be rocking on match day,” said Mooney.

“The progress we’re making here is just indicative of what we’re building for the future.” Steve Lyons, the Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer with the Columbus Crew says fans helped guide the design and plan for this stadium.

“Nordeck, they’re the heartbeat of our club and we’ve worked with them every step of the way.”

The stadium will seat 20,000 people and it’s taking shape before our eyes. The first beam was laid in March and in three months the progress, according to Mooney has been significant.

“The pitch is sunk down into the ground so it brings the fans and supporters much closer to the field.”

And it’s not just the pitch and the stadium seeing progress.

“They just broke ground on what will be the ‘Crew house,’” explained Mooney. “It will be a fascistic pre- game and post-game event space.”

This new stadium will replace MAPFRE stadium which was the first soccer specific stadium in the U.S.