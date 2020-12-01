PROGRAMMING ALERT: When you can watch Ellen, the NFL and NBC4 news updates Wednesday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Due to the Ravens/Steelers game being scheduled on NBC for Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 3:30 p.m. viewers will notice some programming changes during the afternoon on NBC4.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will begin at 2:30 p.m. Then, the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:30 p.m.

The football game will preempt “First at 4,” “NBC4 at 5,” “NBC4 at 6” and “NBC Nightly News.” You can catch special news updates online at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. tomorrow on NBC4i.com.

“NBC4 at 7” and all later programming will begin at their regularly scheduled times.

The list below offers some guidance on the changes you can expect.