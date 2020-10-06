Program offers computers, low-cost internet for central Ohio students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Broadband Access pilot program is providing low-income K-12 students and their families with low-cost internet access.

The program will provide 10,000 refurbished computers and 10,000 hotspot devices for families to set up an internet signal using cell phone signals.

No new infrastructure or professional installation will be required.

“We know students are having to figure out distant learning with suboptimal computers, maybe no computers, poor internet access. With our partners MORPCS, PCs for People, President Pro Temp Brown’s leadership, we want to do our part at CAS to improve those students’ lives and to close that digital divide,” said CAS Vice President Michael Dennis.

The program is not available to Columbus City Schools students, but is available to any eligible family with a K-12 student in central Ohio.

For more information, click here: PCs for People