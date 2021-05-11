Program gives Franklin County students shot at career experience, pay

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A local non-profit is offering students a summer opportunity to earn career experience and $1,300.

The goal of the program, Ready2Earn, is to help young people prepare for opportunities in the workforce.

The program was the highlight of Tuesday’s virtual engagement session for Columbus City Schools, but it’s a program open to all students in Franklin County.

It’s an opportunity for students to learn while making some extra money.

“We’ll be doing some mock interviews, how to dress for success,” said Taja Martin with the Columbus Urban League, the organization running the program. “We’ll be talking about ways to communicate.”

Preparing Franklin County students for the workforce is the goal of the program, which is eight weeks of classes and work experience for students 14 through 18 years old.

“Students participating in our program have the opportunity to improve their soft skills — their basic computer and technical skills, business etiquette, and leadership and communication skills,” said Deshawn Toney, the employment programs director at Godman Guild, an organization focusing on youth and family education and workforce development.

Participants will be able to select specific fields to grow their knowledge, with some opportunities awarding seals for diplomas – if students pass the class, it could turn into high school credit.

“For all we know, we could be training the new vice president of our company and that’s really what this is all about,” said Top Golf’s Raul Gonzalez.

The Franklin County Board of Commissioners approved an investment of $1.4 million toward the program.

Each week, participants will have a reward for their hard work.

“Stipends are in the amount of roughly $150 per week totaling up to $1000 and students successfully completing four weeks of the program will be given an incentive of $100,” Toney said.

The program will run June 21 through Aug. 13 and have a mix of in-person and virtual options who are interested.

For more information on the Ready2Earn program, click here or here.