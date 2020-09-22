WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A procession will be held Tuesday morning for a recently-retired Worthington firefighter who died from occupational cancer.

David Mierzejewski, 50, died on September 15 from cancer. He served as a firefighter with the Worthington Division of Fire for more than 25 years.

A funeral is being held at Worthington Christian Church with burial at Walnut Grove Cemetery.

A large procession of fire trucks and emergency vehicles from several cities, townships and villages is expected to go through downtown Worthington. The procession will proceed from the church, south on U.S. 23, down High Street in Worthington to the Walnut Grove Cemetery.

It is expected to start sometime after 10:30 a.m.