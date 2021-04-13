Pro-Trump banker joins Republican field for open Senate seat in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Another pro-Trump Republican has entered the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman.

Former Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons announced his campaign Tuesday.

Gibbons said his 2022 campaign would build on the experience and name recognition he gained by running unsuccessfully in 2018. Gibbons stepped down Feb. 11 as chairman of Ohio Strong Action, a group that backed former President Donald Trump.

"I believe that politicians don't create jobs, businesses do, I know because I have done it". https://t.co/LdKROCUtbT — Mike Gibbons (@MikeGibbonsOH) April 13, 2021

Gibbons joins a Republican field that includes former state chairman Jane Timken, former state treasurer Josh Mandel and Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno.

No candidates have declared on the Democratic side, with Rep. Tim Ryan and Ohio House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes among the likely contenders.