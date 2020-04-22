Private-equity firm trying to cancel deal to buy Victoria’s Secret

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 21: Shoppers walk past a Victoria’s Secret store along the Magnificent Mile on November 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. According to the parent company L Brands, sales dropped 7 percent at Victoria’s Secret stores open for at least a year during the latest quarter compared with the same period last year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners is attempting to cancel a deal to buy a majority stake of Victoria’s Secret from Columbus-based L Brands, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The deal to sell the Victoria’s Secret brand was reached in February, before coronavirus forced the company’s stores to temporarily shut down.

Sycamore said in the court filing that the decision to close stores and skip April rent payments violated the terms of the transaction, CNBC reported. Sycamore is seeking a Delaware court’s approval to break the deal.

According to a statement released by L Brands:

L Brands believes that Sycamore Partners’ purported termination of the Transaction Agreement is invalid. L Brands will vigorously defend the lawsuit and pursue all legal remedies to enforce its contractual rights, including the right of specific performance. L Brands intends to continue working towards closing the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Agreement.

L Brands stock was down more than 25% as of 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.