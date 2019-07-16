Prime Day attracts shoppers, scammers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Amazon’s 48-hour sale is drawing in millions of shoppers, but is also attracting scammers.

The first day of Amazon Prime Day is nearly over, but cybersecurity experts are warning people about certain schemes that involve personal information.

Matthew Curtain, founder of Interhack and a cybersecurity expert, warned shoppers to watch out for phishing emails and when shopping the actual Amazon site, look at reviews and seller information before buying a product.

“They’re always looking for opportunities to fool people,” Curtain said.

He warned shoppers to be on the lookout for scammers.

“Most scams work when people are fooled into thinking they are dealing with someone who they’re not,” Curtain said.

With the surge of internet traffic during Monday and Tuesday, Curtain urged shoppers to go directly to the Amazon website to shop, and not follow an email or link because now is when a lot of phishing emails are sent.

“It will actually have links that will go to a site that looks like Amazon, has Amazon logos, it’s very easy to do that,” he said.

These are the websites designed to steal your personal information.

“The first thing they’ll do is put in username and password and now you’ve given up the credentials to connect to Amazon,” he said. “They’ll be able to get into your account and make purchases on your card.”

To avoid this, Curtain said shoppers should have a two-factor verification set up and never shop while in a rush.

“Use a credit card, not a debit card, then have the bank fight for your money and there’s an affidavit if you’ve been defrauded,” he said.

If a shopper should come across a fake Amazon site, they can report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

Amazon has not responded to a request for comment on shopping the sale safely.