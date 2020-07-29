Pres. Trump tags Columbus HVAC company in Air Force One tweet

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — President Donald Trump apparently unintentionally tagged a Columbus mechanical contractor in a tweet announcing he’s on his way to Texas to discuss oil and gas and attend a fundraiser.
The tweet tags @AirForceOne_HQ, the Twitter account for a Columbus-based company that specializes in commercial HVAC systems. The plane on which the president travels does not appear to have an account of its own.
The case of mistaken identity on Twitter seems to be a common occurrence for Air Force One. The company has corrected several people over the last several months. There has been no response to this latest case of mistaken identity.
The president plans to visit a Double Eagle Energy rig in Midland County, Texas. During his visit, Trump is expected to discuss reducing regulation, incentivizing private investment and infrastructure in the oil and gas industry, KMID reported.