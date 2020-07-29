Pres. Trump tags Columbus HVAC company in Air Force One tweet

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One for a trip to Midland, Texas to visit Double Eagle Energy Oil Rig, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — President Donald Trump apparently unintentionally tagged a Columbus mechanical contractor in a tweet announcing he’s on his way to Texas to discuss oil and gas and attend a fundraiser.

The tweet tags @AirForceOne_HQ, the Twitter account for a Columbus-based company that specializes in commercial HVAC systems. The plane on which the president travels does not appear to have an account of its own.

I am in @AirForceOne_HQ flying to the Great State of Texas. It is AMAZING in watching @FoxNews how different they are from four years ago. Not even watchable. They totally forgot who got them where they are! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

The case of mistaken identity on Twitter seems to be a common occurrence for Air Force One. The company has corrected several people over the last several months. There has been no response to this latest case of mistaken identity.

Hi Frank, you have tagged the wrong Air Force One in your post. We are a mechanical contractor in Ohio. — Air Force One (@AirForceOne_HQ) March 2, 2020

The president plans to visit a Double Eagle Energy rig in Midland County, Texas. During his visit, Trump is expected to discuss reducing regulation, incentivizing private investment and infrastructure in the oil and gas industry, KMID reported.