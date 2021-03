President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations, from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris listens. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — President Joe Biden will be speaking at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, Tuesday.

Biden will be speaking at The James, Tuesday, as part of his “Help Is Here” tour, which highlights the American Rescue Plan.

It will also be the anniversary of when the Affordable Care Act was signed into law.

#NEW: We are learning more about President Biden's visit to Columbus tomorrow. The White House Communications Director tells me he will stop by @OSUCCC_James to highlight the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. @nbc4i https://t.co/LqroCLF7KT — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) March 22, 2021

The exact time for the president’s visit has not been released.