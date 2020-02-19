Preparations underway for Columbus Mardi Gras festival

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mardi Gras has so many traditions including parades, beads, music and of course king cake. The cake is part cake and part bread with frosting and a fake baby inside.

Mardi Gras is French for “Fat-Tuesday” which is the last night of eating rich, fatty foods before lent begins. Mardi Gras is traditionally celebrated on Fat Tuesday but in many areas the holiday has evolved into a week even a month-long festival.

New Orleans is the iconic location to celebrate Fat Tuesday but the holiday has inspired other cities to do some celebrating of their own.

Over the years Columbus has had a variety of events to celebrate Mardi Gras. This year a local musician decided to throw a Mardi Gras festival focusing on the iconic brass band music!

The Columbus Mardi Gras Festival will be this Friday night. Some of the artists performing will be New Basics Brass Band, Tattat, Prontoh, Grello and Large Mouth Brass. The event will be happening across two venues that are next to tachometer; Cafe Bourbon Street and The Summit Music Hall. General admission is $10.