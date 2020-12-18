Premier at Sawmill Athletic Club closes doors after 40 years

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Premier at Sawmill Athletic Club says it’s closing doors after 40 years of business.

“We realize the importance of your physical and mental well-being and have been in communication with other local fitness clubs in hopes of finding similar accommodations to satisfy your needs. Additionally, our sister club in Powell is offering special incentives for any current Premier at Sawmill members interested in transferring their membership,” stated in their letter to gym members. Doors will officially close on December 31.

The club’s business office will remain open through the month of January for additional membership questions or needs.

Premier says to contact for 614-336-2582 for any membership concerns.