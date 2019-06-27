Pre-school teacher who recorded children fighting found guilty of child endangering

A 31-year-old Columbus woman faces up to 18 months in jail after she was found guilty on Thursday of 14 counts of child endangering after she recorded pre-school children fighting on a playground and then posted a video of captioned “Street Fighters Come to Life” online, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Thursday.

Chavay Williams, 31, who was a lead teacher at Playtime Preschool, 1030 Alum Creek Dr., recorded a video of pre-school children at the daycare fighting and hitting each and some also attempting to climb a six-foot high fence in the playground area.

PRE-SCHOOL WORKER CHARGED W/21-COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERING: 6/14/18 30yo Chavay Williams (F/B) permitted & encouraged 21 kids under her supervision at Playtime Pre-school to fight while on the playground.

She recorded it & posted it on social media.

The school fired Williams. pic.twitter.com/hLJ2a3GGJ1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 19, 2018

Williams posted a one-minute video of the chaotic scene online, embellishing it with cartoon boxing gloves and laughing/smiley-face emojis, according to Klein.

In the video, children between the ages of three and five years old are seen fighting, screaming and crying while Williams and another individual laugh in the background, according to Klein.

“As a parent of young children, a case like this shocks and saddens me,” said Klein. “It’s horrifying to know that these kids were placed in the trust and care of a person who is expected to protect and nurture them, but instead put them in danger.”

Williams, who also goes by the name Chavay Jessie, was originally charged with a total of 21 counts of child endangering.

A four-day trial before Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Jarrod B. Skinner was held last week after the defense waived their right to a jury trial.

Skinner delivered guilty verdicts on 14 of the 21 counts on Thursday, Klein said.

Williams will be sentenced Aug. 5.

She faces up to 18 months in jail for endangering children, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.

“We appreciate Judge Skinner’s careful deliberation in weighing the very serious charges against the defendant,” said First Assistant City Attorney for Prosecution Joseph M. Gibson, Jr, who prosecuted the case. “We sincerely hope that Ms. Williams is not placed in another position where she is in charge of young children.”