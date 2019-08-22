Prayer vigil held for 2nd teen killed after Pickaway Co. wrong-way crash

The community of Asheville is holding a prayer vigil Thursday morning for the second teen who died as a result of a wrong-way crash in Pickaway County.

The vigil began at 7 a.m. at the Ashville Shelter House.

According to the Circleville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Vladyslav Gaidai was removed from life support Wednesday.

Gaidai, 17, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 17-year-old Joshua Fyffe when the accident happened Saturday night.

Their vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 23 just north of Circleville when a wrong-way driver, later identified as 56-year-old Carol Fowler, hit their vehicle head-on.

Fyffe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fowler was taken to Berger Hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Gaidai was flown in critical condition to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, where he was on life support until Wednesday.

Fyffe’s father, Joshua Fyffe Sr., confirmed to NBC4 that Gaidai, who was good friends with his son, passed away Wednesday.

The crash, which also injured a trooper who was attempting to stop the wrong-way driver, remains under investigation.

It is unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.