COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of a rape from over two years ago on the far west side of the city.

According to Franklin County court documents, Brent Copley is charged with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13. Copley, 49, was arrested Tuesday after a five-week investigation.

Prior to the arrest, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call on Nov. 30 reporting an alleged sexual assault. The caller said the incident happened two years ago in Prairie Township along the far west side of Columbus.

On Dec. 11, investigators interviewed the victim at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Child Assessment Center, where she reported that at the age of 12, Copley forced her to have sex. The victim stated that the assault took place between Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 of 2021, and that Copley told her he would kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

Copley, who is also facing charges of drug possession from a separate incident in 2023, was issued a $500,000 bond in Franklin County Municipal Court. He also pleaded guilty in municipal court to domestic violence in 2013, criminal mischief in 2019 and controlled substance possession in 2021.

The court has scheduled a preliminary hearing for Copley on Jan. 12.