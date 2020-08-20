PPE vending machines available in Columbus Airports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – PPE vending machines are now available in Columbus airports.

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority (CRAA) announced on Thursday that travelers can purchase PPE materials at John Glen Columbus and Rickenbacker International Airports through vending machines.

“Even a pandemic can’t stop us from doing everything we can to best serve our customers,” said Joseph R. Nardone, President & CEO for the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. “Delivering an exceptional customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. For now, that means going above and beyond in adding measures like new PPE vending machines to help passengers stay healthy and safe along their journey.”

According to Nardone, the machines contain a variety of PPE, including face-masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, disposable gloves, and non-contact infrared thermometers.

Airport management says the PPE machines are another way CRAA is helping passengers travel with confidence through the airports.