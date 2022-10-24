COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Monday night were worth an estimated $625 million, but no one was able to match all of the numbers.

The next drawing will be Wednesday and could be worth up to $680 million.

The cash option for Monday’s drawing was an estimated $299.8 million. Wednesday’s cash option is an estimated $326 million.

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54. The Powerball number was 16 and the Power Play is 4X.

Monday’s jackpot is the eighth largest in Powerball history. No one has won the Powerball jackpot since August when a winning ticket for $206.9 million was sold in Pennsylvania.

It’s been a year for big jackpots, with a $1.28 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois back in July. In January, the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot — $632.6 million – was split between winning tickets in California and Wisconsin.

Even if you don’t win the big jackpot, there are still several prizes available. Tickets that match just the Powerball are worth $4, but if a player plays the 10X Power Play, that turns into $40. A ticket that matches all five numbers, but misses the Powerball, is worth $1 million, but Power Plays could double that.

Three tickets – sold in New York, South Carolina, and Texas – matched five numbers in Saturday’s drawing, with each ticket worth $1 million.

Winning numbers are pulled every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST.