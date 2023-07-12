COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wednesday’s Powerball drawing could net someone as much as $750 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers are 23, 35, 45, 66, and 67 and the Powerball is 20.

The estimated $750 million jackpot, with a cash value of $378.8 million, is now the sixth-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the second jackpot to surpass $750 million in 2023. However, it is far below the $2.040 billion jackpot won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The top Powerball jackpots are:

$2.040 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 $768.4 million, March 27, 2019 $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 $750 million (estimated) $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on April 19, 2023, when the $252.6 million ($134.7 million cash) was won in Ohio.

Winners of the jackpot have the option of being paid out in 30 annual payments over a 29-year period for the full amount or accepting a one-time payment of the estimated cash value.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. with tickets costing $2.

The Powerball isn’t the only jackpot approaching a record level.

The next Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to hit at least $560 million (or a $281.1 million cash option). The drawing for that jackpot is this Friday at 11 p.m., and would be the seventh-largest jackpot in that game’s history.