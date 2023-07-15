COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Did Saturday’s Powerball drawing net someone an $829 million jackpot?

Saturday’s winning numbers are 02, 09, 43, 55, and 57 and the Powerball is 18. The Power Play is 2X.

The $829.4 million jackpot, with an estimated cash value of $452.2 million, is the third-largest jackpot in the game’s 31-year history and the second jackpot to surpass $750 million in 2023. However, it is still below the $2.040 billion jackpot won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The top Powerball jackpots are:

$2.040 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 $829.4 million $768.4 million, March 27, 2019 $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 $750 million (estimated) $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018

Wednesday’s drawing included two $1 million winning tickets, sold in Florida and Indiana, matching five numbers but missing the Powerball number. Additionally, there were 36 tickets that matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball, worth $50,000 each, while 10 of those tickets were worth $150,000 each because the player matched the Power Play of 3X.

In total, more than 1.8 million tickets won at least $4 in the drawing, totaling more than $16.5 million in prizes, the lottery said in a press release.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on April 19, 2023, when the $252.6 million jackpot ($134.7 million cash) was won in Ohio.

Winners of the jackpot have the option of being paid out in 30 annual payments over a 29-year period for the full amount (each payment increases by 5% annually) or accepting a one-time payment of the estimated cash value. Both prize amounts are before taxes are taken out.

The odds of winning a prize of any size is 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The odds don’t change due to the number of tickets sold but are based on the chance of someone selecting the correct combination of numbers.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. with tickets costing $2, with an additional $1 to add the Power Play option.

The other national lottery game, Mega Millions, is also growing to astronomical levels. Friday’s drawing, which was worth $560 million, wasn’t claimed, meaning the game’s next drawing, set for Tuesday, will be worth an estimated $640 million, with a one-time cash option worth $328 million.