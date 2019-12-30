Power outages reported in Columbus and central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —Nearly 40,000 customers are without power throughout central Ohio as much of the area is under a high wind warning.

According to AEP Ohio, more than 20,000 of those outages were reported in Franklin County. In Delaware County, 7,464 are without power. Marion County has 1,287 without power and Licking County has 1,227 without power.

AEP Ohio says the outages are weather-related. There is no clear estimate on restoration.

COLUMBUS: Crews are responding to outages across the Columbus area caused by high winds this morning. As a reminder, please stay away from any downed power lines. For the latest, download our app or go to https://t.co/kXigGlIrmW — AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) December 30, 2019

According to South Central Power, an additional 5,390 are without power in Pickaway County, 911 in Fairfield County and 1,103 in Ross County.

Columbus fire department information shows reports of wires down or pole fires in several areas of Columbus.

A high wind warning for much of the area has expired, but Storm Team 4’s Liz McGiffin says you can still expect 30-35mph gusts.

