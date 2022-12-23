COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas.

Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple days.

A car braves the winter storm as it settles into central Ohio. (NBC4 Photo/Ronald Clark)

American Electric Power is preaching patience, especially during a holiday weekend where so many will be traveling and congregating together, perhaps in the dark.

“We know customers are anxious about whether or not their power will be impacted by the storm, especially as many are gathering to celebrate the holidays,” said Marc Reitter, president and chief operating officer of AEP Ohio. “In the event of power outages, please know our crews will restore power as quickly and safely as possible. It’s important for customers to be prepared too.”

AEP’s outage map viewed by county.

While the arctic blast isn’t expected to reach levels of storms past, the expected weather conditions could pose safety issues and restoration delays for crews working in hazardous driving conditions. Once wind gusts reach 30 miles per hour, AEP Ohio said it isn’t safe to raise the company’s bucket trucks in the air for service on power lines. At that point, crews will attempt to climb poles to do the necessary work, but that can delay the process and is very physically demanding in the cold.

NBC4 has live power outage trackers available below from three central Ohio electric companies:

AEP Ohio

For a fullscreen map of AEP outages, click here. Users can find their neighborhood or using a dropdown menu on the left side of the screen, view the map by county or zip code. As of 6 p.m., around 1,400 throughout the Columbus metro area had lost power.

If a customer checks their location and sees an outage, they can click on the outage icon and a bar on the right-hand side of the screen will appear. This shows how many customers are affected by the outage, when the outage was reported, and an estimated time that power will be restored.

Customers can report an outage on the left panel of the map, or report an outage on the AEP website. Customers can also review a slew of frequently asked questions on the company’s website.

FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison

FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers in rural parts of north-central Ohio can click here for a fullscreen map. This map allows users to search by county. However, it does not present the information in map form. Instead, it opens an alphabetized list of counties it serves, and the number of customers affected by outages.

Customers can report an outage by clicking on the button in the map’s top right corner.

Union Rural Electric Cooperative

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Union Rural Electric Cooperative, which predominantly serves electricity to the Marysville area, has only seen one customer without power as of 6:30 a.m. This outage map breaks down its service areas by ZIP code, rather than county.

URE also offers instructions on how to report an outage on the company’s website. Customers can report outages either by calling 937-642-1826 or online.

Southern Central Power Company

Ohio Southern Central power customers can find their outage map here. As of 6 p.m., the company reported around 1,000 customers without power between Ross and Hocking counties.

Serving mostly the south-central part of Ohio, the map also allows users to search by location or break down the outages by county by clicking the “County” button on the right side of the key on the left-hand side of the map.

The company has instructions on how customers can report a power outage on its website.

Storm preparations and aftermath

AEP, which is expecting approximately 1,800 lineworkers, contractors and support personnel to be ready for the storm, is urging its customers to be prepared, especially for those with medical needs that require power sources.

“With dangerously cold temperatures expected, we are continuing to stress the importance of preparedness for all customers in the event of power outages,” the company said in a Thursday release. “Due to the nature of the emergency restoration processes and expected weather conditions, AEP Ohio cannot assure priority restoration for life-support customers. We strongly urge you to have either a backup power source or an alternate plan in the event of a power outage.”

Once weather conditions are deemed safe and the storm has passed, AEP said assessing the damage could take 24-48 hours, especially in more rural areas where terrain and roads are more treacherous.