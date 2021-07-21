‘Power of Parks, Waterways’ presentations to be unveiled

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rapid 5, an effort led by Urban Land Institute Columbus and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, will unveil presentations for five central Ohio waterways on Wednesday.

Five design firms will offer their visions for “The Power of Parks and Waterways” during an event hosted by NBC4’s Jennifer Bullock. You can watch it live here at nbc4i.com. It is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.

The five waterways are the Big Darby Creek, Scioto River, Olentangy River, Alum Creek and Big Walnut Creek.

Presentations will be made by REALM Collaborative (Brian Bernstein, Carmine Russo Jr.), NBBJ (Margot Jacobs, Kim Way), MKSK (Jeffrey Pongonis, Andrew Overbeck), AECOM (Michael Bongiorno) and EDGE (Tedd Hardesty, Timothy Skinner).

