POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of rubber ducks floated down Zoombezi Bay’s lazy river Saturday morning in The Alpha Group’s annual Zoom Duck Derby.

The derby was a site to see as dozens of people rented rubber ducks for $4 and raced them down the river against thousands of other ducks, with the winner receiving a $1500 prize. All the proceeds from the ducks go to a charity, that being The Alpha Group, or TAG.

“All the proceeds go back to helping us with our programs and buying merchandise for the individuals that we serve,” TAG CEO Liz Owens said.

The Alpha Group is a charity that has been around for about 52 years and provides services for individuals with developmental disabilities in 13 counties across Ohio. “We have a nice array of services that we provide to the individuals.” Owens said. “We do some integrated adult day programming, both in Delaware, Westerville and Dublin where they go out into the community, volunteer and give back.”

Some of the other resources include providing help with job searches and transportation for individuals to get to said jobs. The event has been going on at Zoombezi Bay for several years now and has become its biggest charity event of their season for staff members like operations director Sam King.

“We’re really excited about this event,” King said. “It’s great to get people here, the mission is awesome and supporting the community in anyway that we can is something that were always happy and thrilled to be a part of.”

The Alpha Group had a goal to have 5,000 ducks be rented for the event. They reached that goal and raised about $20,000 in the process. In addition, those who rented a duck also got full-day access to both Zoombezi Bay water park and the Columbus Zoo.