POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — West Nile Virus is in central Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health has determined.

A pool of mosquitos in Powell tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Delaware Public Health District announced Friday, although no human cases have been reported. Health district workers, however, will not be able to fog the area with insecticide because of a festival this weekend.

West Nile Virus is a potentially deadly disease that has been in Ohio since 2001, according to the state health department. More than three-quarters of people infected with the virus — which spreads to humans through mosquito bites — are asymptomatic.

Symptoms of infection typically develop between two to 14 days from the mosquito bite, and can include fever, headaches, nausea, vomiting and a rash on the stomach or back.

The health department reports that about 1 in 150 people infected with the virus will become seriously ill, with symptoms ranging from a high fever and neck stiffness to vision loss, paralysis, convulsions and falling into a coma. Adults older than 50 are more at risk for severe illness.

West Nile Virus can only be diagnosed by a health care professional and often requires blood or spinal fluid testing. The disease has no specific treatment, and care focuses on symptom management.

To avoid infection, the Health District recommends taking the following precautions, especially if attending the Powell Festival or otherwise spending significant time outside:

Dump out any standing water in flowerpots, gutters, and tarps, which is ripe for mosquito breeding.

Wear light-colored clothing that covers your skin.

Apply insect repellant containing Picaridin, DEET or lemon eucalyptus oil. Make sure to apply it to clothing, as mosquitoes can bite through fabric.

Health district staff will be at the Powell Festival Friday and Saturday to distribute repellent wipes and screen mending kits. The mosquito control team will treat standing water in Powell next week.

Ohio has reported 212 cases of West Nile Virus since 2012, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Most cases reported to the health department are in men over 70. Mosquito season typically runs from May to October, with most virus cases being reported from early July to mid-September.

You can find more information about the West Nile Virus in Ohio here.