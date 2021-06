POWELL, Ohio (WCHM) — The one-wee-old Asian elephant calf at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is doing well, the zoo posted to social media Wednesday.

The unnamed calf, born to Phoebe on June 16, weighs more than 260 pounds, the zoo posted.

“He and Phoebe continue to do well in a behind-the-scenes area of the elephant barn,” the zoo wrote. “The calf is learning what his trunk is and is already shoving things in his mouth.”