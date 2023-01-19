POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office issued a “shelter-in-place” order Thursday morning for a townhouse complex and surrounding area in Powell after reports of a domestic disturbance.

Deputies are on the scene of a domestic situation at the 3700 block of Echo Place in Powell, near the intersection of Seldom Seen Road and Sawmill Parkway. The DCSO said they have secured the area and are reportedly dealing with a man with access to guns.

The “shelter-in-place” goes into effect for a one-mile radius as a precautionary measure, though it is believed the situation is contained within the residence on Echo Place and a negotiator is on the scene.

A shelter-in-place order is issued when an emergency situation arises that requires protection at home, work, school or other location. Authorities will ask that anyone in the vicinity of the order to find a safe location indoors and staying there until given an “all clear” or told to evacuate.

NBC4 will update this story with details as they become available. The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing situation.