Powell sports camp sees record number of attendees

Powell

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — This summer, one local organization says for the first time, it is getting hundreds of kids involved in a summer youth sports program.

While the pandemic has played a big role in getting kids engaged, another reason is the Olympics.

Skyhawks Sports Academy is offering a wide range of sports this summer, including soccer, baseball, volleyball, and golf.

Skyhawks Sports Academy Area Director Torrie Ruffin said last year, the group had to limit its activities due to the pandemic. Now, it’s happy to be able to allow enough people back and in an open space to keep everyone healthy.

Ruffin said kids not only learn how to play sports but also focus on their mental development. This summer, organizers meet once a week to talk about inclusiveness.

“I think it’s extremely important,” Ruffin said. “I grew up around a lot of diverse people, but I also grew up around people that didn’t understand that kind of talk and conversation. I think it’s really important for kids to understand at a young age, how to accept people.”

She said the children also learn about how to be leaders, kind, and how to work together.

Skyhawks has sports programs for kids ranging from 2 1/2  to 15-years-old.

To learn more about the sports academy in central Ohio, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Powell sports camp sees record number of attendees

How do gymnastics judges score the floor exercise during the Olympics?

Condition of I-70 ramps, E. Livingston Avenue continue to improve

Woman found dead inside car on I-71 by Columbus Police motorcycle patrol

Whitehall faces new school year after death of superintendent: Dr. Lucas steps into gap

Gov. Mike DeWine on masking in schools

More Local News