Powell sports camp sees record number of attendees

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — This summer, one local organization says for the first time, it is getting hundreds of kids involved in a summer youth sports program.

While the pandemic has played a big role in getting kids engaged, another reason is the Olympics.

Skyhawks Sports Academy is offering a wide range of sports this summer, including soccer, baseball, volleyball, and golf.

Skyhawks Sports Academy Area Director Torrie Ruffin said last year, the group had to limit its activities due to the pandemic. Now, it’s happy to be able to allow enough people back and in an open space to keep everyone healthy.

Ruffin said kids not only learn how to play sports but also focus on their mental development. This summer, organizers meet once a week to talk about inclusiveness.

“I think it’s extremely important,” Ruffin said. “I grew up around a lot of diverse people, but I also grew up around people that didn’t understand that kind of talk and conversation. I think it’s really important for kids to understand at a young age, how to accept people.”

She said the children also learn about how to be leaders, kind, and how to work together.

Skyhawks has sports programs for kids ranging from 2 1/2 to 15-years-old.

