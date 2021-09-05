Powell siblings putting forth best effort on American Ninja Warrior Junior

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A local brother and sister athlete duo from Powell made it to the finals of the American Ninja Warrior Junior competition in Las Vegas.

Sydney Yee, 13, and her brother Dylan, 12, fell in love with the show American Ninja Warrior and started to train to compete like a ninja nearly five years ago.

The work out at Movement Lab in Columbus, owned by American Ninja Warrior veteran Michelle Warnky.

Sydney said the audition process to make the finals on the show was long as they filmed submission videos to try and compete among the top Ninja Warrior kids across the country.

They cannot say how far they advanced on this season of the show, but they feel grateful to have shared the experience together as siblings.

“It’s pretty fun because then she challenges me to be my best,” Dylan said. “OK, pretend this is like a normal competition and then, I’ll just go.”

“It was,” Sydney added. “I got to cheer him on, he got to cheer me on, so it was great that I could compete with my brother. My biggest challenges were trying to not get nervous before I got on the course.”

American Ninja Warrior Junior can be seen on NBC Universal’s streaming platform Peacock. Dylan’s episode will air this Thursday, Sept. 9, and Sydney’s will air on Oct. 14.