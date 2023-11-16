For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Indiana deputies who arrested a Powell man were tipped off that their suspect, arrested on separate charges, was possibly connected to a murder in Delaware County.

Brandon Toleque, 31, is wanted for the Nov. 13 murder of Arazeia Richardson of Columbus; however, he remains in jail in Marshall County, Indiana, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and criminal confinement. His arrest stems from an incident on U.S. 30 near Michigan Road in Plymouth, where deputies attempted to pull him over for speeding.

According to Lt. Det. Les McFarland, Toleque attempted to evade authorities and led a pursuit that ended at a gas station about three miles away. During the investigation, deputies learned a passenger in the car Toleque was driving was there against her will.

Brandon Toleque (Courtesy/Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

It was also learned Toleque may have been involved in the fatal shooting in Powell, where Richardson was killed. Marshall County authorities relayed the information to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, which then notified Powell police. It was then that Richardson’s body was found in The Chase subdivision at Thornbury Lane and Ascot Court.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Toleque, who has twice served sentences out of the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. In 2019 he pleaded guilty to weapons charges and received a sentence of 12 months of community control. In 2021 he was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary.

Toleque, who is also facing an aggravated menacing charge from September, is expected to be extradited to Ohio.