Powell man pleads guilty to series of armed robberies at same store in Dayton

Powell

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — David Joseph Carter II, 21, of Powell, has pleaded guilty to armed robbery for targeting a Dayton Dollar General store five different times.

Court records show the robbery attempts took place February 3, 8, 13, 28, and March 7 at the Dollar General on Salem Avenue in Dayton.

They say after the March 7 incident where Carter stole $471, the Dayton Police Department conducted a search warrant at Carter’s apartment and found the clothes and shoes he wore during the robbery.

In his plea, Carter admitted to using a gun to steal cash from the store on each of the five occasions. He pleaded guilty to interfering with commerce by threats or violence and to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Carter faces a minimum of seven years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced.

