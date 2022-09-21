POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A family in Delaware County was forced to evacuate their home after it caught fire overnight Wednesday, according to Liberty Township Fire Department.

Authorities say fire officials went to 9580 Fair Oaks Dr. in Powell at around 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a house on fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike from overnight storms. Damage from the fire was contained to the roof and attic area of the home.

Crews arrived and found a family of three outside that exited the home uninjured.

Liberty Township Fire Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.