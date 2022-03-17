POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Powell has risen to the top of a list of best places in 2022 to buy a house in the Columbus area.

The suburb of Columbus earned an A+ grade for public schools, and an A grade for housing, according to Niche.com, which says on its website that it ranks home values, property taxes, home ownership rates, housing costs, and real estate trends.

Median home value in Powell is $372,700, according to the website, with estimated property tax of $8,646.

In second place comes New Albany, and behind that the far north of Columbus, which is the area north of Worthington but south of Lazelle Road, and bounded by 315 and 71.

Dublin now ranks fourth, and Minerva Park comes in fifth.

Powell earns a B- on diversity, but ranks A+ as good for families. In Powell there are a lot of parks, the website said. Many families live in Powell and residents tend to lean conservative. The Olentangy Local School District covers Powell, and those schools are highly rated.

Reviews for Powell on niche.com in the excellent rating are dated primarily from 2020. Many reviews point to a lack of diversity in Powell, although they also say the area is clean and has a great school system.

Among reviews that rate Powell as very good, there are also complaints the area can be dull and snobbish.