DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The owner of a bar in Powell has been accused by Delaware County investigators of hitting his wife with his car while intoxicated, and additional charges could be pending with her eventual death.

Scott Brofcheck, 63, faced a felony charge of aggravated vehicular assault as of Thursday, according to Delaware County Common Pleas Court records. The case stems from a Dec. 7 incident at Liberty Station Sports Bar at 4060 Presidential Parkway, which Brofcheck’s social media lists him as the owner of.

A Delaware County prosecutor wrote in court documents that Brofcheck was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe and took his wife, later identified as Laura Baum, to her parked car at the bar. He did not see Baum move to the front of the car, and as he drove off, he hit her. The prosecutor noted that Brofcheck had admitted he had been drinking to deputies who responded to the scene.

Brofcheck initially faced a vehicular assault charge because his wife initially fell to the ground, cutting the back of her head and sending her into cardiac arrest, according to a deputy’s testimony in court documents. She was considered in critical condition on Dec. 7, but the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Baum died a few days later on Sunday.

“As part of this ongoing investigation, our office is conferring with the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office as to possible additional charges against Brofcheck,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told NBC4.

Scott Brofcheck. (Courtesy Photo/Delaware County Sheriff’s Office)

After being arrested, Brofcheck was discharged from jail on the condition that he promised to attend all court hearings in his case. He had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, but court records indicated the hearing could be canceled if Brofcheck was indicted.