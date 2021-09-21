Police investigating after swastika, other vandalism discovered on Powell trail

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the person or people who they said spray-painted inappropriate images and symbols, including a swastika, on a central Ohio trail.

According to Powell police, the damage was discovered Saturday on the trail that runs along the backside of Adventure Park.

“We don’t want to see any crime in Powell, but specifically, we don’t want to see this type of crime in Powell,” said Detective Ryan Pentz.

Pentz urges anyone with information on this crime to come forward.

“This is something that this community does not stand for,” Pentz said. “This is something this city doesn’t stand for — the city administration — and that’s why we’re actively seeking who did this, so that we can discuss why the images were placed and what their purpose was.”

Joel Marcovitch, the CEO of JewishColumbus, issued the following statement:

“We were made aware of this incident in Powell and we are upset but not surprised to hear that an individual or individuals would use a symbol of hate in a public area for an undefined purpose. Antisemitism continues to be on the rise, especially here in central Ohio. As the memory of the Holocaust fades, we, as a united Columbus community need to redouble our efforts in teaching the lesson of the Holocaust so those that seek to use a symbol of hate realize exactly why incidents like these are deeply troubling. If this act was supposed to be one of intimidation, know that the Jewish community will not be intimidated or bend our knee to hate. If this was an attempt to divide us, know that the Jewish community who have been in this area for over 100 years will continue to be an important part of this community in partnership with all those that condemn hate. We hope that those who did this act are found, educated and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Pentz said police are also investigating vandalism that was discovered the same day at the Powell Pool, which sits near the trail. While the two cases are being investigated separately, he said police suspect they are linked.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Powell Police Department at (614) 885-3374.