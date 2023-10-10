POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A person was found dead inside of a vehicle that was partially submerged in a pond Tuesday morning in Powell.

According to the Liberty Township and Powell Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a single-car crash at 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Sawmill Parkway and Seldom Seen Road. There, a vehicle was reportedly partially submerged in a pond just off the road.

The LTFD said the vehicle had one person inside and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Powell Police Department and the Delaware County Coroner’s Office.