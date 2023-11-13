POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Powell have opened an investigation after one person was found dead inside a home on Monday morning.

According to a statement from the Powell Police Department, a call was made about an emergency situation at a home at Thornbury Lane and Ascot Court in The Chase subdivision. Police found one person inside a house who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of death has not been determined and is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Powell police, and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

