WASHINGTON (WCMH) – An Ohio man was sentenced in Washington D.C. on Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Alexander Sheppard, 24, of Powell, was sentenced to 19 months in prison and two years of parole by the U.S. District Court. He was also ordered to pay $3,170 in restitution and fines.

Sheppard was found guilty in January of obstruction of an official proceeding, which is a felony charge. He was also found guilty of entering and remaining in a restricted grounds or building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Sheppard was among the first rioters to enter the Capitol, overrunning multiple police lines. He and fellow rioters were captured on video as they pushed through a police line and moved toward the House Chamber, where members of Congress were present.

He then recorded a video of himself saying, “I’m here with some God d–n heroes, and we just shut down Congress! They called an emergency session, they said we’re too scared, they’ve shut down Congress. Let’s f—–g go!”

Additional video showed Sheppard ran to the Speaker’s Lobby doors where he screamed at officers. He took video of fleeing members of Congress and watched as other rioters punched out the windows of doors, which were a few inches from the officers’ heads. He left the scene after witnessing another rioter get shot by law enforcement after attempting to climb through the broken window.

The FBI was alerted to Sheppard’s conduct in 2021 when a friend contacted the agency about Sheppard’s social media posts. A December 2020 Facebook post made by Sheppard read: “Millions of us will be in Washington D.C. on January 6th to protest the RIGGED election and the acts of WAR that China committed on our country. I’ll see you there!”

FBI agents arrested Sheppard in Columbus on Feb. 22, 2021.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.