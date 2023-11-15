A previous report can be seen in the player above.

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Powell said a man who is accused of murder has been arrested in Indiana.

According to a statement from the Powell Police Department, a call was made on Monday about an emergency situation at a home at Thornbury Lane and Ascot Court in The Chase subdivision. 33-year-old Arazeia Richardson of Columbus was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for 31-year-old Brandon Toleque with police saying he was taken into custody by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana. Powell police said Toleque will be extradited to Delaware County at a later date.

The case is still under investigation as law enforcement have yet to announce the cause of Richardson’s death.