POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing at an assisted living facility.

Gebru Berihun, 66, is being charged with two counts of felonious assault after he allegedly stabbed a married couple at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility on Bradford Court. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, police and the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a report of a stabbing and fire at Abbington of Powell. Police discovered a married couple had been stabbed, with both taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. The man was in critical condition, and the woman was stable.

Berihun, a resident of the facility, also allegedly started a fire in his room that firefighters extinguished. No additional injuries were reported, though Berihun, who was found by police outside the building, was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.