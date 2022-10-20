POWELL, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Giant Eagle is adding to its Market District footprint in Central Ohio.

The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain on Thursday marked the transformations of its supermarkets at 4001 Britton Parkway in Hilliard and 4000 W. Powell Road in Powell to the format, which includes expanded products and services.

And more such locations are on the way. The store at McCutcheon and Stelzer roads near Easton is in the midst of a transformation. Westerville at 650 N. State St. and the store at 4747 Sawmill Road are on the schedule as well.

