POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio received a $2,500 donation from Tortilla Street Food Trucks Saturday.

Walter Eguez, owner of Tortilla Food Company, said the company has done a number of events with Ronald McDonald House over the years, including Saturday’s in Powell.

He said he is aware of the impact the organization has on families in central Ohio and hopes the donation will help continue that effort.

The Ronald McDonald House across from Nationwide Children’s Hospital gives families a home away from home. Its mission is to create, find, and support programs that improve the health and wellbeing of children.

Communications director for the Ronald McDonald House, Rick Shepherd, said the money will help do just that.

“We can house families if they have any child in the area hospitals,” Shepherd said. “If those families are from out of town, they can stay closer with us. So that’s exactly what the donations from the food trucks go to, is helping keep the families near their kids.”

Shepherd said this summer, Food Truck Fridays will once again be held, with a portion of the proceeds going to support the local chapter of the Ronald McDonald House.