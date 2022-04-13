COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — He has two engineering degrees and passed his fundamentals of engineering license as a pandemic project: the resume of a high-achiever.

But despite a hundred of job applications, and dozens of interviews, George Basore — who has been diagnosed with autism — is still waiting for an email that says “you got the job.”

“I have a bachelor’s in material science, another in electrical engineering,” Basore said at his Powell home. “My most recent achievement was getting my fundamentals of engineering license in computer science and electrical engineering. I have searched for about 100 jobs right now. I’ve had dozens of interviews but no job offers whatsoever.”

A manufacturer or an architect’s office, where Basore can help to lay construction plans as an electrical engineer are his dream jobs.

“My role would be to lay out any lighting fixtures, any HVAC ventilation lines, like which vents go to which room, and which ones would have the motor for the air conditioning device,” Basore said.

He believes the pandemic is partly to blame for the lack of offers.

“Everyone’s like — they want to work remotely,” Basore said. “And I figure that it may have something to do with me not having enough experience that the job searcher is looking for.

“I certainly would be a valued team member by being due diligent, and just doing my part, doing whatever they asked me to do.”

When Basore passed his license test, his mother, Chris, said she was elated.

“He proved that he knows his material, he knows his engineering.

“So we’re just hoping there’s a company…” Chris Basore paused, tearing up. She blew her nose, composed herself, and started again. “He utilizes Ohioans with Disabilities, he’s got a job coach, they talk every week. They go over all the applications he submitted for jobs. They prep him for the job interview. And he’s gone on dozens of interviews in the last two years, both remote and in-person.

“But we’re hoping that there’s a company out there that can peel a few layers back and say, ‘there’s something here,'” she said. “And just give him a chance.”

Kim Jump, chief communications officer from Ohioans for Disabilities, said disabilities like autism are described as invisible, and there is a spectrum for people diagnosed with it — so every person’s abilities are unique.

“Preparation and support are key,” Jump said. “We have a team to help individuals find these jobs. It’s important for people to realize there is a pool of diverse workers.”

Last year, OOD helped 5,600 people with disabilities to find employment.

“Our services are geared to helping them find and keep the job,” Jump said. “Everybody has a unique experience.”

If your company has a spot for George Basore, a well-qualified electrical engineer, you can email him to request a resume.