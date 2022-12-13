POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A Delaware County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a “highly agitated” Powell man Monday after he called and told a dispatcher to “send the cops.”

Around 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from Sean Michael Hinton, 42, who urged law enforcement without giving a reason to come to his Powell house on the 600 block of Slate Hollow Court, according to the 911 call audio. Hinton, who urged the sheriff’s office to “protect and serve, protect and serve,” eventually hung up on dispatchers. The dispatcher called back and his wife answered, alleging Hinton was armed, highly intoxicated and threatening suicide.

“Sean, your kids are in this house,” Hinton’s wife said while trying to calm him down. “What are you doing to them? Stop. You love them, they love you. Stop! You’re their father.”

Deputies arrived while the wife was still on the phone with a dispatcher, and safely removed her and two children from the home. The sheriff’s office said a deputy found Hinton pointing a rifle while wearing body armor with a handgun secured to his person.

The deputy fired his gun, killing Hinton at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. No one else was injured.

The deputy was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.