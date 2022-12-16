Hear a selection from the 911 call above.

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office released more information in connection with a Powell man who was shot and killed Monday evening.

Brandon Gaunt, a four-year veteran of the DCSO was the officer involved in the shooting in which 42-year-old Sean Hinton was killed. The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of Slate Hollow Court.

According to the 911 call, in which radio dispatch described Hinton as “highly agitated”, Hinton urged the sheriff’s office to “send the cops” and “protect and serve” and then hung up. When the dispatcher called back, Hinton’s wife said her husband was intoxicated and armed, threatening suicide.

In Deputy Jadyn Cline’s report, he wrote that his unit arrived and heard lots of yelling in the basement of the residence. He asked Hinton’s wife and another man inside to remove two children from the home.

A 12-second video of the deputies evacuating the family can be seen below.

Detective Gaunt left the home to retrieve a ballistic shield and patrol rifle. Cline said he put together the shield and other deputies began to leave the house to wait for the Delaware Tactical Unit to arrive.

As Cline was assembling the shield, the woman attempted to come back into the home, yelling for Hinton. Cline and another deputy escorted the woman back to the car. The report said the deputies then heard gunshots from inside the home. Cline then ordered Deputy Nick Ambrozich to grab a medical bag.

Cline and Ambrozich returned to the home and saw Gaunt next to Hinton, who was on the ground and in handcuffs. Cline retrieved a small pistol from the scene and the patrol rifle from Gaunt and secured them in a cruiser outside. Medics arrived and pronounced Hinton dead at 9:16 p.m. No one else was injured.

Deputy Gaunt was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.