COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 first told you about four-month-old Noah Ansari more than two years ago.

He was diagnosed with a rare disease called Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome that required a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

Noah’s match was found last year, and earlier this month, his family met his donor for the very first time.

“From the minute Noah was born, we knew he was sick,” Noah’s mother, Jessica Ansari, said. “At about three months, we confirmed he had Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome, and that’s kind of when we went on a hunt for Noah’s bone marrow transplant.”

The family was immediately connected with the organization Be The Match, which pairs patients who need bone marrow transplants with donors.

Over the next year, Noah’s health continued to deteriorate.

“If you put his diaper on too tight, it would bruise,” Amin Ansari, Noah’s father, said. “He would develop spontaneous bleeding in his eye, burst blood vessels. If they would do any ultrasounds on him, it would look like he was in a car accident.”

Noah only had about a 23% chance of finding a bone marrow transplant match because he is biracial. There is a higher chance of matching with someone of a similar ethnic background, but Be The Match has fewer donors of color.

Those chances were put to the test in December of 2021 when Noah became sick.

“He had several blood transfusions and that’s when we knew it was much more urgent,” the Ansaris said. “We knew that the transplant had to happen, but it had to happen a lot faster than we expected.”

Then, in the spring of 2021, their prayers were answered.

“I had a family member who passed away and did a lot of genealogy work and just kind of following in something that he would do, it kind of inspired me,” Leigha Forbes, Noah’s donor, said. “They let me know that I had been identified as a potential match. At the time, all they told me was a little bit about his condition and his age. And then they asked if I was ready to move forward with that and I said absolutely.”

Forbs was a 9 out of 10 match for Noah, but at this point, both of their identities were concealed from each other.

On April 26, 2022, Forbes made her donation. The next day, Noah received his transplant.

“It was truly a miracle that someone had donated their cells and it was going into our son’s body, saving his life,” Jessica said.

The transplant worked. Over the next year, Noah got healthier and was able to just be a kid.

It was also the time when the donor and patient could learn about each other.

“I always knew that I wanted to know who he was or at least give them the opportunity to reach out to me,” Forbes said.

Both the Ansaris and Forbes were flown to Dallas by Be The Match and got to meet in person.

“She’s better than I could have ever expected,” Ansari said. “I thought of her for a year and she’s incredible.”

“Everything else went away when I got up there on that stage and it was incredible seeing Noah’s face and his family and knowing that this was a bond we’d get to have for the rest of our life,” Forbes said. “It’s going to be fantastic.”

The two families share something many will never understand.

“Leigha kind of gave him that freedom, you know?” the Ansaris said. “He goes to soccer practices, he plays at parks, he talks to other kids, so he’s a kid.”

And are both eternally grateful.

“I have two little boys myself, so just knowing, as a mother, those things that you want to be able to see your kids do and knowing that Noah will be able to do those things, too, in the future with his big sister Emily, is really awesome,” Forbes said.