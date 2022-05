POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Powell Police Department said Tuesday that a 15-year-old boy has been missing since late Monday evening.

Maddox Sky Murrey was last seen leaving his home at 11:53pm Monday with police reporting he may be enroute to Chillicothe.

Maddox Sky Murrey

Murrey is 5’8″, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Powell Police Department at 614-885-3374.