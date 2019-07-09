Powell Police searching for missing teenage boy

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police say 17-year-old Dallas Matvey was last seen Sunday, July 7. (Photo courtesy: Powell Police Department)

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Powell Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy.

According to police, 17-year-old Dallas Matvey was last seen at his home in Powell on Sunday, July 7. A missing juvenile alert was issued for Matvey on Tuesday, July 9.

Matvey is described as a white male with brown eyes and black hair. He wears glasses. No description of the clothing he may be wearing is available.

Anyone with information about Matvey’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Powell Police Department at 614-885-3374.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools