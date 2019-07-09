Powell Police searching for missing teenage boy

Police say 17-year-old Dallas Matvey was last seen Sunday, July 7. (Photo courtesy: Powell Police Department)

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Powell Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy.

According to police, 17-year-old Dallas Matvey was last seen at his home in Powell on Sunday, July 7. A missing juvenile alert was issued for Matvey on Tuesday, July 9.

Matvey is described as a white male with brown eyes and black hair. He wears glasses. No description of the clothing he may be wearing is available.

Anyone with information about Matvey’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Powell Police Department at 614-885-3374.