Potential robber shot, killed at Lancaster pizza shop

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead following an attempted robbery and hostage situation at a Lancaster pizza shop Saturday.

According to a post on the Cristy’s Pizza Facebook page, the Cristy’s location on Pierce Avenue and Fair North was held up by a potential robber who took one person hostage at knifepoint.

The robber was shot and killed, according to the post.

“All employees are safe including the employee who was being held,” the post reads.

The situation is under investigation, according to Cristy’s

The store will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

