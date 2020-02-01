Positive message spread throughout Schiller Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After Brooke Dudgeon lost her son Brady to suicide in January 2018, she decided to encourage people with dark thoughts to speak up.

Dudgeon, from Lima, put signs that say “You Matter” into three Columbus parks this week. She wants people to understand that it’s not weak to say when you’re hurting inside.

“We travel all over,” Dudgeon said. “We go to school events, craft shows…some companies in Columbus bought signs and they are donating them.”

Dudgeon is spreading the simple message “You Matter” by encouraging people to join the Facebook group You Matter – Brady’s Bunch Suicide Awareness/Prevention.

The group offers people support and they learn how to spread a positive mental-health message.

“My goal is to have the signs in all 88 counties in Ohio, and eventually every state,” said Dudgeon.