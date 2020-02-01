1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Chillicothe City Schools Southern Local Schools Waverly City Schools

Positive message spread throughout Schiller Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After Brooke Dudgeon lost her son Brady to suicide in January 2018, she decided to encourage people with dark thoughts to speak up.

Dudgeon, from Lima, put signs that say “You Matter” into three Columbus parks this week. She wants people to understand that it’s not weak to say when you’re hurting inside.

“We travel all over,” Dudgeon said. “We go to school events, craft shows…some companies in Columbus bought signs and they are donating them.”

Dudgeon is spreading the simple message “You Matter” by encouraging people to join the Facebook group You Matter – Brady’s Bunch Suicide Awareness/Prevention.

The group offers people support and they learn how to spread a positive mental-health message.

“My goal is to have the signs in all 88 counties in Ohio, and eventually every state,” said Dudgeon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools