PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been arrested for child endangerment in connection with the death of a toddler in Portsmouth.

Larry Weaver, 22, and Kristinia Edwards, 36, have been arrested by the Portsmouth Police Department.

Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman are conducting an investigation involving the death of an 18-month old girl, the department said in a news release.

Kristinia Edwards

Larry Weaver

The investigation into the toddler’ death led to the search of two homes, which were conducted by detectives from both agencies. Detectives recovered 29 grams of Meth (Ice), 13 grams of Heroin/Fentanyl, marijuana, scales, one (1) firearm and $4,200 in cash, the media release said.

Kristina Edwards, 36, was charged with trafficking in meth, heroin, and fentanyl as well as other drug charges. Larry L. Weaver Jr., 22, was also charged with trafficking in meth, heroin, and fentanyl and other drug charges.

The pair are being held on a $300,000 bond, the media release said.

More charges will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury after the autopsy has been completed, the media release said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.